Fabinho on his three Liverpool nicknames given to him by Jurgen Klopp, Pep Lijnders and Virgil van Dijk

Perhaps for the fans we only go as far as ‘Fab’ but Fabinho has revealed the three names that he is best known by, amongst the players and staff in Kirkby.

Speaking with UEFA, the 28-year-old said: ‘The first time I heard ‘Dyson’ was when I heard Jürgen [Klopp] saying it after a match in which I’d defended really well, sweeping up in the middle of the pitch.

‘The nickname ‘the lighthouse’ was given to me by Pep Lijnders.

‘The players usually call me ‘Flaco’.

‘‘Flaco’ means ‘Skinny’ [in Spanish]. [Virgil van Dijk] started it and now everybody calls me that.

‘Even the coach sometimes calls me that. So, that’s the one which is most common here’.

It’s great that there’s such a great and friendly bond within the squad, not just with the players but the whole coaching staff too.

Our No.3 is a popular member of the team but it appears not just because of his consistently great performances in the heart of our midfield.

It’s been a real goal scoring season for the Brazilian and he will have eyes on continuing that ahead of the game against Benfica in the Champions League.

