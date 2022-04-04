Gary Neville lauds ‘clever’ Jurgen Klopp after decision that secured Watford win ahead of a ‘massive’ week of games

Jurgen Klopp has many fans and admirers but you know he’s good when supporters of rival teams, like Gary Neville, have to give him credit too.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender said: “I watched Liverpool, Gomez plays right-back. He has Mane on the bench. Diaz is on the bench. Doesn’t play Fabinho and then brings him on later on in the game.

“So, he is clever Jurgen Klopp. He’s got Benfica twice. Manchester City twice. Massive games coming up. And he is starting to put a plan in place. But he has got such a great squad. Great firepower.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool fans being ‘journey hunters’ and not ‘glory hunters’ ahead of season run-in

“I thought it might be a little bit awkward for Manchester City. But they responded well. Liverpool weren’t brilliant. But they got the job done.

“Liverpool and Man City are exceptional teams. They are able to fall below their best, get the job done and do it comfortably because they have authority and strength. Right the way through the club. The managers, in particular, are absolutely wonderful.”

To be in a position where we can rest some key players will be a massive plus for the boss and it certainly worked as we left Anfield with all three points.

It’s now about trying to get the job done against Benfica nice and early, so that we can rest a few more players before a huge game with Manchester City.

We all know how tense the final two months of the season will be but this next couple of weeks will be equally as important.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool (at 10:10) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!