‘I was in shock’ – Virgil van Dijk sends heartfelt message to Louis van Gaal after his cancer announcement

Virgil van Dijk made sure to mention his national team manager Louis van Gaal, after his cancer announcement.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Benfica game, the 30-year-old said: ‘I was also in shock last night when I heard his interview. Obviously he’s getting his film out next week, so I was just wondering how he would promote it a little bit and speak about his life.

‘Obviously then that was a big shock. Obviously I messaged him after the interview. It definitely says a lot about him.

‘I said to him as well, he’s not that type of guy that needs a lot of sympathy, that’s how he is.

‘But I told him as well that we are definitely going to be there for him as a group whenever he needs it, and hopefully we can also make it for him a World Cup to never forget’.

Jurgen Klopp has often said that football is the most important of the non-important things in life and there won’t be any Liverpool fans who would send anything but well wishes to the former Manchester United boss.

It’s amazing he was coaching Holland but never told any of his players about his health issues at the time.

Few would be upset to see the Dutch doing well in Qatar’s World Cup and let’s hope the 70-year-old fully recovers from prostate cancer.

