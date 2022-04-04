(Images) Thiago Alcantara enjoys some sight-seeing in the Albert Dock as he spends time in Liverpool’s city centre

Having moved to the city at the start of last season, there will still be many new surroundings for Thiago Alcantara to explore.

Our No.6 didn’t have to travel with Spain during the international break, as he wasn’t selected for his national team, but it’s good to see he’s still enjoying his new home.

There aren’t many Premier League footballers who can walk around the city centre of their home city but somehow the former Bayern Munich man managed it.

READ MORE: Eight current and ex-Reds react to Kostas Tsimikas’ Instagram post that reveals his new hairstyle

The 30-year-old shared a post on his Instagram account which included a couple of pictures and the caption: ‘Liverpool docks 😍☀️’.

It looked like our midfielder enjoyed a good day out with his wife and two kids and that they’re very much getting used to life in Liverpool.

The former Barcelona man will now be focused on hoping we can establish a first-leg lead in the quarter-final of the Champions League, against Benfica.

You can view the post on Thiago’s Instagram account:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!