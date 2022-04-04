‘It’s not a realistic target’ – Jurgen Klopp plays down talk of his Liverpool side winning the quadruple this season

Jurgen Klopp believes the claims that his Liverpool side can complete a magnificent quadruple is unrealistic and has explained that he’d be content with winning just one more trophy this season.

The Anfield outfit have already secured the Carabao Cup this season, following their Wembley victory over Chelsea in February, and remain in contention for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success.

“It’s not a realistic target and it never was,” Klopp told BT Sport (via Anfield Watch).

“Nobody has ever won it before. You can’t plan it. The schedule makes it really difficult. For us, we have to go for everything in each game so it makes it really unlikely.

“I don’t want to stop the emotions of the people. I know our people are realistic but they are ready to dream when there is a chance. I couldn’t be more relaxed about it. If we can win at least one other competition, that in itself would be outstanding.

“You prepare the whole season for the rest of the season. There isn’t an international break anymore. We will see what happens, but that we are close enough around the big decision, that is already really cool.”

Our upcoming April fixtures will prove decisive in determining how successful this season will be for us.

Following our defeat of Watford at the weekend to get the month off to a great start, we face SL Benfica across a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie as well as two clashes with Manchester City prior to Premier League games against Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle.

That is a seriously challenging month for us, even if we are one of the strongest teams in Europe.

Of course Klopp is going to play down talk of us winning all four competitions this season, but it’s a very real possibility if we can continue to do what we’re doing.

Even when we’re not at our superb best, we’re managing to grind out results – something that is a real sign of champions.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will want as little pressure on his players as possible and he’ll be keen to take each game as they come.

We face Benfica in Lisbon tomorrow night before preparing for the crunch clash against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad on Sunday.

