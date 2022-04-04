Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool fans being ‘journey hunters’ and not ‘glory hunters’ ahead of season run-in

Ahead of what will be a huge final two months of the season, Jurgen Klopp has credited the Liverpool supporters for their passion and loyalty.

Speaking in his Watford programme notes, the 54-year-old said: ‘The phrase ‘glory hunter’ can often be tagged to those drawn to following certain clubs.

‘The point was with Liverpool it’s different. It’s not ‘glory hunting’, it’s ‘journey hunting’. And I think this sentiment matters more today than at any point.

‘It is about the journey and we are on it’.

We’re lucky to have the German at the helm and he has given us a very exciting journey during his successful time at the helm of our club.

Due to our past glories, many have deemed our fans as glory hunters but it had been such a long period without a trophy – until we acquired the services of a certain former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Since then, the journey and the glory have been amazing to be part of, let’s hope this season’s journey ends in four trophies!

