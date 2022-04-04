Jurgen Klopp provides a pre-Benfica squad fitness update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones

Following a good run in terms of injuries, Jurgen Klopp was handed the opportunity to update supporters on the four current fitness issues.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Benfica game, the 54-year-old said: ‘Yes, full squad available, absolutely.

‘Curtis was just a little swelling, [it] disappeared then overnight, fine. Same with Joel, which is really helpful because it looked really strange.

‘Yes, and Trent trained now four or five days, I’m not sure exactly, but yes, he is ready as well’.

It’s great to hear that we have a fully fit squad ahead of both the quarter-final of the Champions League and the looming Manchester City game in the Premier League.

We all know the boss and all the players will be fully focused on the trip to Portugal but let’s hope we can afford a thought to the Etihad Stadium near the end of the game.

Building a good lead nice and early, with no injury concerns – that’s the dream scenario.

