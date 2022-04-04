Jurgen Klopp provides two injury updates as he confirms ‘he twisted his ankle’ and ‘it was just a bruise’ for two separate issues

Jurgen Klopp would have been delighted to have secured three points against Watford but could have done without two injuries.

Speaking with the media after the Premier League win, the boss was asked why Curtis Jones was removed: ‘I’m not sure it’s a concern yet, he just wanted a strapping; he twisted his ankle and wanted a strapping, but we wanted to change anyway.

‘He got the strapping but after he came off. He obviously could walk normally but I didn’t see him yet. I think that should be the only one [injury concern].

‘Joel Matip had a proper [knock], it looked like a golf ball here [on his head] but it was nothing serious, it was just a bruise and had swollen up a little bit.

‘He said he was completely fine, that’s why we had the strapping there. That’s it, I’m pretty sure’.

With our No.17 and Joel Matip, thankfully the issues don’t look too bad but they certainly would have been a concern at the time.

Ahead of our game with Benfica, the German should have a better idea of both injuries and also any other possible cases when he faces the media again.

For now it seems as though it’s just Naby Keita we’re waiting to hear about and hope the two aforementioned players can join Trent Alexander-Arnold in full fitness for Portugal.

