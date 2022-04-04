Liverpool could beat Manchester United to 20-year-old English PSV Eindhoven star

There’s no doubt that this summer will be crammed full of transfer links for Liverpool and here’s another early story.

According to the Liverpool Echo: ‘PSV attacker Noni Madueke. The 20-year-old originally came through the Spurs academy and impressed at various England youth age groups, notably captaining the U16s before making his debut for the U18s at just 15.

‘Tottenham therefore tried to tie him down on a senior contract, however, he opted to leave and snub other big clubs for PSV, signing a three year deal with the Dutch side. Madueke stated himself that the move “was going to be the best” for his development.

‘That huge ability also means he will inevitably leave PSV for a bigger club one day soon. There’s every chance that could be this summer too given that current manager Roger Schmidt is leaving to be replaced by former Man United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

‘While the Dutchman will be eager to keep hold of Madueke, the feeling may not be mutual and instead, Madueke may see it as the perfect opportunity to take the next step up in his career. Liverpool would certainly represent that’.

There doesn’t seem to be many confirmed links to Noni Madueke but given his snub of Manchester United before his move to PSV, securing the attacker would be a nice bit of one-upmanship from the Reds.

Seeing as we have Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino in our squad already, this deal may also hinge on any outgoings this summer.

The Englishman does also have three years left on his contract so a somewhat sizeable fee may be required but it wouldn’t be any more than what was paid for our latest signing from Porto in January.

Let’s see if this one progresses anywhere this summer…

