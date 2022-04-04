Men’s team reaction to Liverpool winning the league and promotion to the WSL next season

Liverpool Women clinched the league title with victory over Bristol City and they are now back in the WSL next season.

Their moment of glory was celebrated across the whole club and, as well as the video message shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold, several members of the men’s team shared their joy on social media.

Adrian wrote: ‘Congratulations 👏‘, Thiago Alcantara: ‘Congrats!!!! 🙌🙌 ‘ and Jordan Henderson: ‘Love to see it 🤩‘.

James Milner went for his own post and said ‘Congratulations to @LiverpoolFCW on winning the @FAWomensChampionship and getting promoted back in to @FAWSL 👏🏼🏆🔴 #champions #YNWA‘:

Let’s hope they’re not the only team celebrating silverware and a league title this year and that this is the start of a couple of very successful months for the whole club.

Well to done to Matt Beard and the rest of the squad on their tremendous success!

