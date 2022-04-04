Phil Thompson admits he’s ‘nervous’ about Mo Salah’s contract situation with the Egyptian King yet to agree on terms to extend his Liverpool career

“People forget about that. The fella never gets injured. So, to lose somebody like that would be a massive blow.

“The longer it goes with him not signing, I think we will all be worried. But we all have to have trust, I think, in the club to do whatever is right and whatever it takes to get him to sign.

“And I would think that they are working behind [the scenes on] it. But I can’t say that it will be alright. It will be great. The longer it goes and we saw with Gini Wijnaldum how much he said he loved the club and how he tried to sort things out.

“So it does worry me and I’m just hoping that the way the club is run, the recruitment and doing the contracts in the past, that they come up with a solution.”

READ MORE: ‘We don’t’ – Virgil van Dijk makes high defensive line admission and why it makes them look ‘vulnerable’

The thought of losing our No. 11 really is worrying.

He’s been in unbelievable form this season and has reached seriously high levels since arriving at the club from AS Roma in 2017 – we owe a lot of our success to Mo and the vital goals he’s scored in recent years.

So far this season, the winger has 28 goals across all competitions and a further 10 assists.

Due to how well he’s been performing in the last few years and how adored he is by all Reds, we’d be rather surprised if he wasn’t to extend his stay on Merseyside.

The club are reportedly not quite willing to offer him the wages he’s demanding and that’s what is causing the negotiations to somewhat stall.

Let’s hope the situation is sorted sooner rather than later as we honestly can’t see him being loved as much as he is by us at any other club.