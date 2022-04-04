‘That’s all I need’ – Jurgen Klopp insists he’s ‘happy’ with Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract situation as Reds prepare for Champions League clash with Benfica

In today’s press conference as Liverpool prepare for their Champions League quarter-final clash against SL Benfica in Lisbon, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Mo Salah’s contract situation with the Egyptian King still yet to extend his current deal which is set to expire at the end of next season.

Recent reports are suggesting that the former AS Roma man is prepared to sign a contract at the club ‘for the rest of his career’ and compromise on his demands to earn £500,000 a week, but the former Borussia Dortmund boss is ‘happy’ about the situation and remains relaxed.

“I am happy with it because there’s nothing new to say, that’s good,” Klopp said in his pre-Benfica press conference (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”

The 54-year-old boss had recently claimed that the club had done all they could in their attempt to retain the services of the Egyptian and it was now down to Salah to make his decision, but the recent reports are certainly more positive.

Salah is the Premier League’s top goalscorer this term with 20 goals and has another eight strikes to his name in the Champions League.

He’s been in superb form for the Reds this campaign, although the 29-year-old has scored just one goal in his last six Liverpool appearances – a penalty in the 2-0 away victory over Brighton last month, Klopp was keen to stress that he’s still been impressed with the No. 11’s displays of late.

“He might not have scored from open play – maybe a penalty here and there – but it’s not too important,” Klopp added.

“For me, the performance level is important. The threat is for other teams, how he brings (opposing) players together – the moment he gets the ball, two or three players are going for him.

“In these moments, he could decide sometimes in a better way, no doubt about that, such as pass the ball quicker, all these kind of things.

“But it’s a tough period for Mo – and for Sadio – with the Africa Cup of Nations and then the games and coming back and being immediately available for us again. That was really, really special.

“It’s completely normal in a season to have ups and downs. They aren’t big changes for these boys, but it’s still there. We see him every day in training and see him playing obviously, there’s nothing to worry about.

“Apart from that, we have to manage the physical part as well. Of course, these players will not come to me and ask for a break, so I have to give them the break at a specific moment. Hopefully together we use that little break and go again.”

The schedule of late has been gruelling for a lot of players, Sadio Mane and Salah particularly.

It’ll be interesting to see the team that Klopp selects in Lisbon tomorrow as he may have one eye on Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but tomorrow is a massive game in its own right.

