(Video) Jordan Henderson protects Fabinho from Watford players before he takes Anfield penalty

As Mo Salah and James Milner were off the pitch, Fabinho was given the responsibility of taking our penalty against Watford but Jordan Henderson also had a big role to play.

Due to the VAR check and subsequent protests from the opposition players, our No.3 was given a lot of time to prepare for the moment he was going to take the spot-kick.

As he held the ball, several members of Roy Hodgson’s squad attempted to take the opportunity to distract the Brazilian from what he was about to do.

READ MORE: ‘Let’s do this together’ – Fabinho sends a rallying cry to his teammates ahead of a massive week for Liverpool

Spotting this, our captain put himself between his midfield teammate and footage shows how he first blocked Ben Foster from an opportunity to get in the way.

Our skipper then stood behind the former Monaco man and ensured that no one else could try and get in his head before the crucial moment.

Little things like this are all why the Sunderland-born midfielder is such an important player in our squad, his leadership qualities are amazing.

You can watch the video of Henderson via @MasonLFC_ on Twitter:

Henderson protecting the penalty taker again. Proper leader pic.twitter.com/3Vl1U7KS1b — Mason (@MasonLFC_) April 3, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!