Virgil van Dijk ‘ready for a tough test’ against Benfica as he highlights one of the Portuguese side’s performances earlier this season that proves they are a threat

Virgil van Dijk has warned his teammates that Liverpool are in for a real test against Benfica in Lisbon tomorrow night.

The two sides clash in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tomorrow and our No. 4 highlighted the Portuguese side’s 3-0 defeat of Barcelona in the group stages to outline how much of a threat Nelson Verissimo’s side will be.

“They’re in the last eight of the Champions League. So we can say, ‘They are one of the easiest draws’ but they are there for a reason. It’s going to be tough tomorrow night,” the Netherlands captain said (via the club’s official website).

“I watched the game when they played against Barcelona at home, we all obviously analysed them here and it’s going to be difficult. We have to show them the respect they deserve and it will be tough.

“For you guys from the outside, you can make whatever you want out of this but it’s going to be tough and we are ready for a tough test.

Of course, the former Southampton man isn’t going to come out and say it’ll be a walk in the park, but it’s great to see him remaining focused and respecting the opposition.

Keeping a clean sheet in the Portuguese capital tomorrow night would be great and would give us a huge advantage ahead of the return leg at Anfield next Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed earlier today that he has a fully fit squad to choose from tomorrow night and the German may be tempted to shuffle the pack with one eye on Sunday’s huge clash against Manchester City at the Etihad.

