Wayne Rooney backs Liverpool to earn all three points at the Etihad on Sunday but admits his frustration as two of his former rivals dominate English football

Wayne Rooney believes Liverpool can earn all three points against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Reds currently trail the Cityzens by one point with eight Premier League games remaining and we look set for a thrilling title race between the two sides, something that is much to the annoyance of the former Everton and Manchester United star.

“I wish none of them was there to be honest,” he told Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room).

“But I think it could go either way. Liverpool are on a great run of form, as City are, but I think Liverpool can go there and win.”

We certainly hope the Derby County boss is spot on, but the game can certainly go ‘either way’ as both sides possess serious quality all over the pitch.

We’ll need to be at our best, especially being away from home, but there’s no reason why we can’t come away with the win and take a huge step towards another league title.

The game will see the two teams with the joint-most league clean sheets clash.

We’ve scored seven more goals than City and also have a better goal difference than Pep Guardiola’s side – let’s hope our goal superiority over the Sky Blues increases at the weekend.

A win would take us two clear of City at the top of the league meaning we’d be in a superb position with just seven games remaining.

Firstly, though, we need to focus on defeating Benfica in the Champions League tomorrow before we turn our attention to Premier League proceedings.

