BBC pundit singles out ‘mesmerising’ Joe Gomez performance after he displayed his ‘rare talent’ for Liverpool

Joe Gomez started in the Premier League for only the second time this season but his performance against Watford gathered a lot of attention.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks put our No.12 in his team of the week: ‘It was great to see Joe Gomez back in the Liverpool line-up.

‘Injuries have blighted his career but the way he was spraying those balls into the Watford goal area for Diogo Jota to attack was just mesmerising.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp collaborates with Wilson for £280 ‘Klopp Elite Padel Racket’ as Liverpool boss admits he’s ‘really addicted’

‘Gomez needs a run of league games to get him back to the form that made him a certainty for international selection.

‘There are very few English defenders who can play anywhere across the back four – but Gomez can.

‘He is a rare talent and, on his day, quite brilliant’.

It’s great that the England international took his rare opportunity so well, making it even harder for Jurgen Klopp to keep him out of the side again.

Competing with some of the world’s best centre-backs and right-back has meant that it’s been a tough objective for the former Charlton Athletic man to get into the team.

Keep performing like he did against Roy Hodgson’s side though and he’ll be getting plenty more minutes in the near future.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!