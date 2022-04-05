Benfica boss on how to ‘suppress Liverpool’s strengths’ and ‘take advantage’ against Jurgen Klopp’s side

Benfica boss Nelson Verissimo has spoken about how his side can cause an upset and defeat Liverpool in the Champions League.

Speaking with the media ahead of the quarter-final (translated from A Bola), the 44-year-old said: ‘Liverpool are a very powerful team, guided by a coach who needs no introduction.

‘We know we have to be at a very good level and we believe we can split the tie… we can suppress Liverpool’s strengths.

‘We feel that there are situations in our offensive moment that we can take advantage of and that we will also have to have great security in the defensive process.

‘In addition, we have the support of our 12th player, who are our fans.

‘We saw several Liverpool games and of course we went through the ones they did with FC Porto.

‘It is a team that has a very strong idea of ​​the game, with players who have been at the club for many years, the coach himself has also been there for many years.

‘For us it was good to have the first game at home, because we have our public. We believe they can make a difference’.

The rallying call to his supporters should mean that it will be quite some atmosphere for Jurgen Klopp’s side and we will need to be at our best to claim victory.

It won’t be an easy task but we should have enough fire power to come out on top, over the two legs.

Let’s hope we can secure a significant lead early and then be afforded the luxury of being able to rest a few players, ahead of the Premier League game with Manchester City.

