Egyptian sports minister shares bizarre Salah advice & Liverpool star’s decision on contract talks

Ashraf Sobhi has claimed that Mo Salah is committed to renewing his terms with Liverpool Football Club following a chat with the attacker after the Pharaohs World Cup qualifying heartbreak.

Carlos Queiroz’s men crashed out of the competition following yet another penalty shootout defeat to the Lions of Teranga.

“I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next,” the Egyptian sports minister told Egyptian radio (via the Metro).

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool.

“There are campaigns against Salah directed by some to bring him down, but I asked him not to pay attention to them.”

The former Roma hitman’s contract remains set to expire in 2023, with both club and player said to remain embroiled in talks.

It makes little in the way of sense that the 29-year-old would be advised to leave a club and coach that have not only categorically improved him as a player but also allow him to compete for domestic football’s highest honours.

Beyond that, however, it would appear that Sobhi has hinted at the possibility of a compromise between our negotiators and our No.11.

If so, it would be highly welcome, to Jurgen Klopp, his teammates and our global fanbase at large who have adored Salah from day dot.

With superb levels of conditioning, there’s certainly every indication there that our top goalscorer can maintain his high level of performance well into his 30s.

