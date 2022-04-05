Ex-Red on the two ‘talented’ Chelsea players he’d sign for Liverpool that could ‘integrate into the current system’

It’s unknown whether the current sanctions at Chelsea will continue into the summer but their troubles could open the door to some cut-price transfers.

Speaking with Caught Offside, Ex-Red Michael Thomas commented on which players he’d like to see at Anfield: ‘Clearly the Chelsea situation is not ideal for anyone at the club, but they do have loads of talented players.

‘There would probably be two players I would take at Liverpool; Havertz and Kovacic.

‘I think both those players could integrate into the current system and do well’.

There’s no doubt that both players are talented, 22-year-old Kai Havertz has three years left on his current deal and Mateo Kovacic is now 27-years-old, with two years left on his contract.

The German would be an interesting option in the Bobby Firmino role and the former Real Madrid midfielder would bolster our midfield options.

Both areas of the pitch are well stocked though and it would probably depend on outgoings, if we were to make a move for either.

