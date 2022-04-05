FSG prepared to accept potential Mo Salah exit this summer if new contract offer attempt fails – Kevin Palmer

FSG are prepared to accept the possibility of Mo Salah departing the club this summer if the attacker doesn’t agree to fresh terms proposed.

This comes from Kevin Palmer at the Sunday World, with the journalist claiming that Liverpool’s owners are inclined to offer the Egyptian a superior deal to the last sent his way.

There’s an understanding, however, that this olive branch doesn’t quite extend to meet the No.11’s exact demands, though it’s hoped that the prospect of a middle ground can be realised by both parties involved.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker issues 12-word verdict on ‘superb’ Liverpool man after Benfica victory

The idea of losing our most productive player this term – particularly in light of the fact that his performance levels are unlikely to dip at large once he enters his 30s – hardly bares thinking about.

Yet, as has been discussed by various commentators in great detail, Salah’s relationship with Liverpool is hardly one without perks, with the 29-year-old benefitting from a world-class coaching setup and teammates, not to forget either a relatively regular supply of trophies.

That’s not to say that the former Roma hitman’s efforts don’t deserve to be recognised with a top contract but the grass (as has been discovered by plenty of ex-Reds) may not necessarily be greener elsewhere.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!