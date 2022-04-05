Gary Lineker issues 12-word verdict on ‘superb’ Liverpool man after Benfica victory

Gary Lineker was keen to share his praise for Luis Diaz on Twitter following the winter signing’s key involvement for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over Benfica in Lisbon.

The Colombian international ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s men will head back to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with a two-goal lead following his late entry in the second-half.

Superb goal from Diaz should seal it for @LFC. What a signing. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 5, 2022

The home outfit had been handed some hope of a comeback following Darwin Nunez’s effort to capitalise on an error on Ibrahima Konate’s part, though it simply wasn’t meant to be for the Eagles.

It continues to amaze us here at the Empire of the Kop – a feeling we’d imagine is mutual amongst much of the fanbase – how quickly our latest senior addition to the squad has adapted to life in England and beyond in the famous red shirt.

Evidently, the recruitment team got their analysis spot on in identifying an option that could immediately fit our style of play and contribute from the get-go.

It fills us with hope that Michael Edwards’ contributions will be well-covered by protege Julian Ward in the transfer windows to come and, of course, a potentially difficult period whilst the club consider the futures of the likes of Mo Salah and Co.

