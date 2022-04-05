‘I know how hard it is’ – Diogo Jota makes ‘confident’ prediction ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Diogo Jota isn’t a stranger to playing Benfica and after spending a year with Porto, the Portuguese forward has first-hand experience with our quarter-final opponents.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website ahead of the Champions League tie, our No.20 said: “I know how hard it is [against] Benfica, in their stadium it is not going to be easy but I am confident that we can go there and win the game”.

There’s plenty of reasons why we should be confident and certainly go into the game as favourites but no game is ever won before a ball is kicked.

Having the first leg in Portugal means that we have the exciting prospect of a second leg at Anfield but let’s hope there’s no need for a famous European night this time out.

Tonight’s fixture is about trying to get the place in the semi-final sorted and maybe provide a chance for some rest and rotation before we play Manchester City.

It never seems to be that easy though supporting the Reds and we’re sure it won’t be a simple task to claim victory in the Stadium of Light.

