Jose Enrique claims he’d ‘love’ to see Conor Gallagaher at Liverpool as the 22-year-old continues to impress on loan at Crystal Palace

Jose Enrique has claimed he would love to see Conor Gallagher at Liverpool as the on-loan Crystal Palace man continues to impress for Patrick Viera’s side.

The 22-year-old recently earned his first international caps in England’s recent friendly victories over Switzerland and Ivory Coast and has eight goals and five assists to his name for Palace this term.

He performed well in the Eagles’ 3-0 defeat of Arsenal at Selhurst Park last night and has become renowned for his high intensity and lively performances, something our former No. 3 was keen to highlight when he took to his Twitter account last night.

The Spaniard, who has 208,000 followers on the popular social media site, said: “I will love Gallagher at LFC. What a player. Love his quality and the intensity. It will fit perfect in Klopp’s style of play.”

With the midfielder’s parent club being Chelsea, it’s unlikely that they would allow a player with the potential of Gallagher to leave the club at all, never mind for a rival in Liverpool.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the talented star in the coming months as his loan deal at Viera’s side comes to an end.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it does certainly look like the Englishman has the ability to thrive in a red shirt.

You can catch Enrique’s tweet below via Twitter.

I will love Gallagher at LFC . What a player. Love his quality and the intensity. It will fit perfect in Klopp's style of play — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 4, 2022

