Jurgen Klopp collaborates with Wilson for £280 ‘Klopp Elite Padel Racket’ as Liverpool boss admits he’s ‘really addicted’

Jurgen Klopp will forever be best known for his relationship with football but it appears as though he has a second favourite sport.

The German has collaborated with Wilson Padel and they have released a padel racket and bag, as part of the partnership between the two.

Speaking on the company’s website, the 54-year-old said: ‘Padel is, besides football, the best game I’ve ever played. I’ve only known it in the last five years or so, but since then, I’m really addicted to it. You make big steps in a short period of time. It’s really fun to play‘.

Further text on the site reads: ‘Jurgen Klopp is widely considered one of the best football managers in the world for a reason: his inspiring passion paired with an innovative coaching style has produced success everywhere he’s been. This padel racket is a symbol of his relentless passion for padel, with the goal to create more awareness and opportunities for others to participate‘.

The racket will set customers back £280 and the bag is £100, with both featuring the signature of our boss and in a nice black and gold design.

It appears as though the hope is that more people will take up the sport and so maybe you could bump into our boss on a court one day if you do!

You can watch the advert of Klopp’s new padel via Wilson Padel on YouTube:

