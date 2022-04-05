Jurgen Klopp singles out ‘top, top boy’ for Benfica that will ‘challenge’ Liverpool in Champions League quarter-final

Benfica won’t be an easy match for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp highlighted one player amongst a talented squad.

Speaking with the media ahead of the quarter-final, our boss mentioned Darwin Nunez: ‘He’s not the only one, they have a really good team, I have to say, a really talented team and a good way to play. But, yes, he’s a good striker.

‘The next one from Uruguay, I don’t know how they play together [Edinson] Cavani, [Luis] Suarez and him. In one team, that’s probably a challenge as well to put that in place. But, it’s a top, top boy.

‘Yes, the goals he scored, obviously the one against Ajax at Amsterdam was massive, a big one. Yes, in the group stage as well. So, he is not shy.

‘He did now not start the last game, he came on at half-time because of coming back from international duty, so we expect him to start tomorrow. We have to make sure he will not get a lot of balls, but [they have] other players.

‘Rafa [Silva] with the ball, wow, really quick. And, yeah, the others. I know Julian Weigl, obviously, Joao Mario we all know. There’s a lot of quality in this team and experience as well, with [Jan] Vertonghen, [Nicolas] Otamendi, that’s interesting.

‘It’s quarter-final of the Champions League, who cares, that’s how it should be. I’m really happy and really looking forward to it’.

This all clearly shows that our boss has done his homework on the Portuguese side and there won’t be many surprises coming his way.

It’s not often that the 54-year-old singles out one individual, with one of the most recent occasions being Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal.

Let’s hope he doesn’t prove to be too right though and that our defenders can keep the exciting 22-year-old at bay.

