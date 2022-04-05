Kevin Palmer hints at ‘big’ Salah news as reports suggest contract agreement an increasing possibility

Kevin Palmer has hinted at some potentially positive news in the ongoing Mo Salah contract saga in his latest tweet.

The Sunday World journalist updated his followers online with advanced notice of a report sharing, presumably, the latest development in talks between player and club.

The news Liverpool fans have been waiting for? A big moment is now imminent in the enduring Mo Salah contract saga… The story will be posted here this evening @sundayworld #LFC pic.twitter.com/1LbW9IPsz1 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) April 5, 2022

The No.11’s current terms are set to run until the summer of 2023, with talks having reportedly broken down in December according to Fabrizio Romano.

With prior updates having suggested that our Egyptian King would be prepared to see contract negotiations move to the next stage, there’s certainly cause to be hopeful (if not quite certain) that the attacker will put pen to paper.

As one of the club’s top assets, and looking capable of remaining as such well into his 30s, it certainly makes sense for both parties to get discussions over the line and extend Salah’s story in Merseyside.

It will take some degree of compromise with sustainability remaining the name of the game under American owners, FSG, though the 29-year-old’s commitment to the cause may yet uncover the middle ground required to facilitate a deal.

