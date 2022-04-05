Klopp labels reported Liverpool target ‘top kid’; Reds could raid Portuguese top-flight again for 27-goal star

Jurgen Klopp praised Benfica forward, Darwin Nunez, ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League visit to the Portuguese outfit.

The Reds have been tentatively linked with the 27-goal attacker in recent months, with A Bola claiming the side would consider the 22-year-old as an option this summer in light of the expiring contracts of Mo Salah and Co.

“Nunez is a good forward, he’s the next striker for Uruguay… I don’t know how he plays with Suárez and Cavani, but it should be a challenge to deal with them… He’s a top kid,” the German told reporters in a pre-match press conference, via Bola VIP.

The Merseysiders are said to remain in talks with the Egyptian King, though there remains yet to be a significant breakthrough in discussions between club and player.

With a rate of 30 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions), it’s far from surprising that the likes of ourselves and fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal have been reportedly keeping an eye on the Uruguayan.

Presuming that we opt not to hand Bobby Firmino a contract extension beyond 2023, another clinical striker in the ranks could be an ideal option to pursue once the season comes to an end.

That being said, one might also be inclined to reasonably presume that a more creative option may be preferred to ensure that our No.9’s favourable traits are replaced for the future.

