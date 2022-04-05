Liverpool predicted XI v Benfica: Much-changed forward line as Klopp swaps out four stars

Liverpool face a huge month of football with two rounds against Benfica and Manchester City across the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League.

Indeed, with a crunch meeting against the Cityzens only five days away – potentially deciding the fate of the title race if both sides can manage to win their remaining top-flight fixtures beyond 10th April – it presents an interesting dilemma for both sets of managers.

Jurgen Klopp is far from likely to risk rolling the dice on his first-XI, particularly when it may hamper the development of momentum going into the later Etihad visit at the end of the week.

READ MORE: Egyptian sports minister shares bizarre Salah advice & Liverpool star’s decision on contract talks

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, we’re backing the formidable centre-half partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip to feature once more in the heart of the defence.

In the middle of the park, it’ll likely be a combination of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita following the latter’s return to team training.

Up top, we’re predicting Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to be given the nod to start alongside Mo Salah.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!