Liverpool team news confirmed: Klopp makes Trent call as six changes made

Liverpool’s fight for a historic quadruple continues, with the Reds set to face Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will get a close look at reported target Darwin Nunez whose superb form has seen him attract interest from all over Europe.

Another win on the continent will no doubt be a priority to ensure that the Merseysiders can build back up some momentum ahead of a crunch weekend clash with Manchester City.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been selected in the heart of the back four.

In the middle of the park, Thiago Alcantara is joined by Fabinho and the returned Naby Keita following the latter’s reintroduction into team training post-injury struggles.

Up top, Klopp has swapped out Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino for Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane, with Mo Salah completing the pack.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Champions League action has returned with Liverpool paying a visit to Portugal once more for the #UCL quarter-final first leg v Benfica. Thoughts on the XI selected? 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/2YnXgAA8wK — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 5, 2022

