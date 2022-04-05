(Photo) Fabinho responds to hilarious Liverpool online post taunting him over unfortunate first-half moment

One might be inclined to imagine that Fabinho’s teammates (and certainly his partner) will not be in a hurry to let the Brazilian forget his unfortunate first-half antics in Lisbon.

Overjoyed with Ibrahima Konate’s first goal for Liverpool, the former Monaco man had a go at a knee slide celebration only for it to go horribly wrong, as was later revisited by the club’s official Twitter account.

The No.3 appears to have taken things in his stride, to his credit, though we doubt we’ll be seeing a similar celebration anytime soon.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @LFC: