(Photo) Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas spotted with grinning Liverpool legend Ian Rush as rumours swirl over contract talks

A smiling Ian Rush was spotted with Mo Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa in an Instagram story shared on the latter’s account.

We shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions over our Egyptian King’s future at Anfield, though there’s no doubt that the Liverpool legend’s cheeky grin may inspire some hope of the No.11 extending his terms in Merseyside.

Following recent reports and chatter from Egypt’s sports minister, there’s certainly some indication that our top goalscorer may be prepared to meet the club in the middle over a contract.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Ramy Abbas Issa’s Instagram account & @TheAnfieldTalk:

Ramy Abbas with Ian Rush last night. pic.twitter.com/faaL3m8tNO — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 5, 2022