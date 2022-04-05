(Video) Carragher’s hilarious reply to Rooney claiming Scholes was better than Gerrard

Jamie Carragher joked that Wayne Rooney blew any chance of getting players on loan from Aston Villa after the ex-Manchester United star claimed Paul Scholes was the superior player to Steven Gerrard.

The Derby County boss joined Monday Night Football to discuss some of the best players to have featured in the English top-flight, with the former Red Devil getting the nod in midfield.

It’s a choice we’d, of course, firmly disagree with here at the Empire of the Kop, though there’s no question that debates around the trio of our old No.8, the 47-year-old and Frank Lampard will wage on for many years to come.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:14), courtesy of Sky Sports:

Best CB to play in the Premier League? Were you hoping for a call out, @Carra23? 😬🤣 pic.twitter.com/3IxlvFC6hy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022