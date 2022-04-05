(Video) Fabinho hilariously fails at his knee-slide following Liverpool’s opening goal against Benfica

All eyes were on Ibou Konate as he scored his first goal for Liverpool but Fabinho quickly stole the show with his celebration.

Our No.5 provided a bullet header that put the Reds in the lead in Portugal and ran to the corner to celebrate with a knee-slide that was as good as his finish.

The closest follower for the celebration was our No.3 who looked to copy the antics of his teammate but it didn’t quite go to plan.

All the class of the Parisian was followed up by a 6ft 2in Brazilian who went absolutely flying as his knee caught the ground, quickly before his face.

As he rose from the ground, the 28-year-old has a smile that was nearly as wide as Thiago Alcantara’s who spotted his mate on the floor.

Thankfully it wasn’t bad enough to cause injury which means we can laugh at the misfortune of our midfield general.

You can watch the Fabinho failed knee-slide via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

No saving that! 💥 Ibrahima Konaté powers home a wonderful header to give Liverpool an early lead vs Benfica ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/pz119aAldY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

