(Video) Furious Benfica fan fires projectile at Diaz after Liverpool man makes it 3-1

Luis Diaz was the recipient of some unwelcome behavior during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Benfica, with one disgruntled supporter lobbing a stick in the Colombian’s direction.

The former FC Porto man was far from being the most popular man on the pitch – due to his prior ties – and will have no doubt incensed many of the home support in Lisbon following his late contribution.

It was yet another superb performance from the man proving to be one of the Reds’ most well-thought out signings in the club’s history.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Redmen TV & En Vivo (originating from @OfficialVizeh):

Just someone lashing a stick at Diaz pic.twitter.com/3bNl7yaHGS — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 5, 2022