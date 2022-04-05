(Video) Ibou Konate gives Liverpool first-leg lead in Portugal as he powers home a free header from a corner

We wanted a quick start and it was provided by the unlikely head of Ibou Konate, to score his first goal for Liverpool.

It had been a tense first 15/20 minutes in Portugal with a few half-chances for both teams but the breakthrough came after a corner that was won from a deflected Luis Diaz cross.

Andy Robertson stepped up to whip the ball into the Benfica box and he found the head of our No.5 who was in acres of space.

READ MORE: ‘I know how hard it is’ – Diogo Jota makes ‘confident’ prediction ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Despite the time and space he was given, the Frenchman leapt with power and would have beaten any defender who could attempt to stop him.

The ball cannoned off the Parisians head and into the back of the net to put the Reds (playing in yellow) ahead, in the game and the tie.

Have a look for how to do a knee-slide by the defender and how not to do one by Fabinho too!

You can watch the Konate goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

No saving that! 💥 Ibrahima Konaté powers home a wonderful header to give Liverpool an early lead vs Benfica ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/pz119aAldY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!