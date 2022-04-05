(Video) Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards belt out a rendition of “Oh Mane, Mane” after Liverpool’s second goal in Portugal

Despite being a Manchester City fan, Micah Richards appeared to be just as happy to see Sadio Mane score as our very own Jamie Carragher.

Whilst both men were working for CBS Sports and watching replays of our second goal against Benfica, they broke out into an impromptu rendition of our No.10’s chant.

It was the former Aston Villa right-back who was trying to professionally analyse the goal, before our ex-defender interrupted with the song and it didn’t take much convincing for him to join in.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz restores Liverpool’s two-goal lead in Portugal as he scores a late third against his old rivals

There possibly won’t be too many supporters of the side from the Etihad Stadium that will be happy to see the pair singing with such passion but it will tickle several of ours.

We all know that our former No.23 is a big fan of the Senegalese winger and this clip perhaps best illustrates this.

Even when he’s not working on English TV, the Bootle-born pundit is proud to nail his red colours to the mast and back Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can watch the video of Carragher and Richards after the Mane goal via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

What was better, the pass from Trent-Alexander Arnold or the chant from @MicahRichards and @JamieCarragher? 🎤 pic.twitter.com/qhRXJvjFwU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 5, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!