(Video) Klopp lets slip major hint on potential Liverpool contract extension

Jurgen Klopp opened the door once more to the prospect of a contract extension at Liverpool when discussing his time at the club with former Red, Peter Crouch.

The German’s use of ‘the next couple of years or more’ would certainly more than suggest that the manager is at the very least open to the possibility of a stay at Anfield beyond 2024.

It’s an eventuality that would, without question, delight the club’s global fanbase.

That being said, it’s worth not getting our hopes up too much given that Klopp has previously shut down prior lines of questioning relating to his managerial future.

Jurgen Klopp when asked about his time at Liverpool so far: “On a really personal level I could make friends who will stay forever and whatever happens in the next couple of years OR MORE.” 🙏pic.twitter.com/tIQmdGLsRR — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 4, 2022