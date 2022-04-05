(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Mane did after interrupting Diaz’s post-match interview

Posted by
Sadio Mane briefly interrupted Luis Diaz’s post-match interview to congratulate his fellow Liverpool teammate on a superb performance in the Champions League.

The Colombian international registered an assist and goal in what was a challenging victory for the visitors in Lisbon.

The Merseysiders face Manchester City at the Etihad next in their bid to secure a famous quadruple of silverware this term and cement this Reds team’s legacy forever in the history books.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @DAZN_CN:

