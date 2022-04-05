(Video) Luis Diaz restores Liverpool’s two-goal lead in Portugal as he scores a late third against his old rivals

After being booed and jeered all game, there weren’t too many players the Benfica supporters wanted to see score less than Luis Diaz.

Naby Keita read a pass inside his own half very well and began a driving run into the attacking half of the Stadium of Light pitch.

He then attempted an eye of the needle pass through the Portuguese defence, with the Guinean majorly benefiting from a deflection by Nicolas Otamendi.

The touch by the former Manchester City defender helped put the ball in the path of our No.23, he was quickly inside the box and through on goal.

As ‘keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos thought about coming out of his goal, the moment of doubt meant that the former Porto man was able to take the ball round him and pass the ball into the goal.

It was clear to see the Colombian enjoyed his return to the home of a former rival and made sure they knew he had scored against them.

You can watch Diaz’s goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

That one would have felt good for Luis Diaz! 👊 The former Porto man bags his first #UCL goal for Liverpool to regain their two-goal advantage ✌️ Klopp's smile says it all! pic.twitter.com/VPpaz89Fot — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

