(Video) Mouthwatering Mane backheel pass almost hands Liverpool perfect early start

Sadio Mane almost had a pivotal role in handing Liverpool the perfect start in their first leg Champions League quarter final clash with Benfica after slipping in Mo Salah with a superb backheel pass.

The Egyptian international couldn’t manage to tuck away the effort, though it was certainly a positive sign in a first-half that the Reds dominated.

With the No.11’s form having come under question of late, we’d love nothing more than to see the attacker put his critics to bed with a world-class performance in Portugal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TVOO Sports: