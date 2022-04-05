(Video) Mouthwatering Mane backheel pass almost hands Liverpool perfect early start

Sadio Mane almost had a pivotal role in handing Liverpool the perfect start in their first leg Champions League quarter final clash with Benfica after slipping in Mo Salah with a superb backheel pass.
The Egyptian international couldn’t manage to tuck away the effort, though it was certainly a positive sign in a first-half that the Reds dominated.
With the No.11’s form having come under question of late, we’d love nothing more than to see the attacker put his critics to bed with a world-class performance in Portugal.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TVOO Sports:
La magnifique passe de Sadio Mane pour Mo Salah ! 🇸🇳🤩#SBLLIV | #UCL pic.twitter.com/3pHzEuvSls
