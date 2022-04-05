(Video) Trent’s worldie of a pass sees Mane double Liverpool’s lead as Reds turn the screw on Benfica

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced one of those passes that simply invite both sets of supporters to stand up in applause.

The Scouser supplied an overhead ball into the path of Luis Diaz’s run, which the Colombian selfishly nodded down for Sadio Mane to tuck away and double Liverpool’s first-half lead.

With there having been some concern that the No.66 wouldn’t be available for the crunch meeting with Manchester City at the end of the week, it’s exactly the kind of boost Jurgen Klopp’s men will have needed in their continuing bid to fight on all fronts this term.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of BT Sport:

