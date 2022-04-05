(Video) Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher disagree on Robbie Fowler’s place in the Premier League Hall of Fame

Wayne Rooney took the place of Gary Neville alongside Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, as the two Scousers tackled some of the biggest talking points in football.

Whilst on the show, the former Manchester United forward was congratulated on his recent induction to the Premier League Hall of Fame and then asked on his opinion on who else should be in the illusive club.

Both pundits gave their ideas on who should be selected to join the illustrious list of: Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney.

In the list of nominees is former Red Robbie Fowler but this wasn’t a name that both Liverpool-born ex-players thought should be part of the next six inductees.

Our former defender went for the six selections of: ‘Sergio Aguero, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Yaya Toure and Robbie Fowler‘.

Whereas the former Everton man said: ‘Sergio Aguero, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Ian Wright, Vincent Kompany and Ashley Cole‘.

You can watch the selections of Carragher and Rooney courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

⭐️ Sergio Aguero

⭐️ Peter Schmeichel

⭐️ Paul Scholes

⭐️ John Terry

⭐️ Yaya Toure

⭐️ Robbie Fowler @Carra23 selects the six players he would induct into the Premier League "Hall of Fame" from the nominees pic.twitter.com/MSPsYqTeJY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2022

⭐️ Sergio Aguero

⭐️ Paul Scholes

⭐️ John Terry

⭐️ Ian Wright

⭐️ Vincent Kompany

⭐️ Ashley Cole Wayne Rooney selects the six players he would induct into the Premier League "Hall of Fame" from the nominees pic.twitter.com/Bj8h8cFwjx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2022

