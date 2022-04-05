‘Why?’ – Richard Keys questions the decision to appoint officials from Greater Manchester for Liverpool’s huge Premier League clash with City on Sunday

Richard Keys has questioned the Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s decision to appoint Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney as officials for Sunday’s huge top of the table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Reds are currently one point behind the Cityzens with just eight league games remaining this term, but Keys has claimed ‘no Liverpool fan is going to be comfortable’ with the appointment of two officials from the Greater Manchester area.

Tierney, who will be the VAR on Sunday, angered Jurgen Klopp earlier this season during our 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The Wigan-born official failed to award Liverpool a blatant penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota and inexplicably showed Harry Kane yellow rather than red after a reckless tackle on Andy Robertson.

Following the game, our German boss questioned whether Tierney had a personal issue with him saying: “I really have no idea what his [Tierney’s] problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea,” Klopp said (via Rousing The Kop).

The decision has certainly raised a few eyebrows as there are plenty of other officials that could’ve been selected.

Let’s hope there’s no controversy at the weekend and we can come away with all three points to leave us in a great position.

You can see Keys’ tweet below via his Twitter page.

I hope it passes off without a problem but why do PGMOL insist on creating the potential for an issue? No Liverpool fan is going to be comfortable about Anthony Taylor (ref) & Paul Tierney (VAR) – both from Greater Manchester – being appointed to Etihad at the w/e. Why? — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) April 5, 2022

