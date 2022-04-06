Cousin of Liverpool-linked 21-year-old weighs in on possibility of exit as Reds could raid Porto once more

Fabio Vieira’s cousin, Mara Vieira, has suggested that the Liverpool-linked midfielder could be tempted away from the Portuguese top-flight by a ‘great opportunity’.

This comes from Antena 1 (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting the Reds’ prior reported interest in the FC Porto star in the last summer window.

“If Klopp has already touched on Fabio’s name, as he has done with others, it’s because at Liverpool they are attentive to the younger ones,” the Vilaverdense’s women’s team coach told the outlet.

The Merseysiders are said to be keeping an eye out for potential midfield additions in the transfer market.

With the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all in their 30s, there’s no questioning the fact that some injection of youth will be required in the near future to protect the future of middle of the park.

There are, of course, the talents of the likes of Harvey Elliott and Co. to keep in mind when considering the next evolution in line for this Liverpool squad, though we’d be imagine that an immediate option who can slot into the first-team will be more than ideal.

A return to Porto could very well provide us with such an opportunity, particularly with winter signing Luis Diaz around to advise on the character and suitability of his old teammate.

