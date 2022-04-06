(Video) ‘I would say…’ – Reliable journalist Pete O’Rourke pitches in on linked West Ham star’s chances of joining Liverpool

Freelance journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested it would be ‘unlikely’ for Declan Rice to end up at Liverpool.

The West Ham United man has been tentatively linked to several Premier League giants, including the Reds, in recent months, with the club said to be interested in bolstering its midfield options in the summer.

Given the price-tag attached to the England international, we at the Empire of the Kop would be inclined to completely rule us out of the running for the holding midfielder’s signature.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Oddschanger: