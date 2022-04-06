(Image) Recovery starts early for Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold following Benfica victory

So relentless is our schedule at the moment, it didn’t take long for Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to start their recovery.

Following the victory over Benfica, our No.11 posted an image to his Instagram page of the three players and alongside the caption of: ‘Recovery time 😅’.

It showed the three men inside a pool and smiling, as they posed for the picture that showed their quick recovery process.

Most seasons would see all our eggs in a quarter-final of the Champions League basket but Jurgen Klopp’s squad has so many big games on the horizon.

Our second leg against the Portuguese side is sandwiched in-between two games against Manchester City, in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

We’ll need our best players to play as many minutes as possible and the full-back positions are possibly the most important and hardest to replace in our squad.

You can view the image of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson on Salah’s Instagram page:

