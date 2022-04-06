‘It is with mistakes we learn!’ – Ibou Konate responds to his Benfica Champions League error with positive message

Ibou Konate scored the opening goal against Benfica but then handed the opposition a goal in the second half.

Apart from one momentary lapse in concentration, it was a brilliant performance by our No.5 and he was quick to celebrate his first Liverpool and Champions League goal on the evening.

Taking to his social media page, the 22-year-old wrote: ‘First #UCL goal for Liverpool 😍🔥 Alhamdulillah 🤲🏾 good to get the win before the 2nd leg, it is with mistakes we learn! #YNWA’.

His first-half in particular was really impressive and it’s great that the Frenchman can remain positive after a brilliant win in the first-leg of the quarter-final.

Jurgen Klopp seems to trust the Parisian in the biggest European games and it’s a real vote of confidence for the young centre-back to be selected in Portugal.

Whether it’s this season or in the future, it looks like the former RB Leipzig defender is set for a big future at the heart of our back line.

