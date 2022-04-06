James Pearce points out one Liverpool star set to return to first-XI for huge Man City clash

James Pearce has claimed that Joel Matip will be set to replace Ibrahima Konate in the starting lineup for Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League visit to Manchester City on Sunday, as reported in The Athletic.

The Reds face Pep Guardiola’s men in a crunch clash that some commentators have billed as a potential ‘title-decider’.

The Frenchman produced a strong if not perfect performance against Benfica in the Champions League, letting himself down with an error to invite Darwin Nunez’s hope-instilling goal in the second-half of action after opening the scoring in the first 45.

In a game of such magnitude, it’s more than understandable as to why Klopp would turn to his most consistent operator in the heart of the defence next to colossal No.4, Virgil van Dijk.

That’s no slight against our sole senior summer signing, who has looked impeccable when called upon in high pressure scenarios, though the experience of our two 30-year-old centre-halves will be invaluable in helping us navigate the challenge of the Etihad.

Whether such a tie can decide the fate of both sides in the title race is entirely up for debate, and you’d be hard-pressed to convince either manager that English football’s biggest prize will come down to one meeting in Manchester.

Though, that certainly won’t stop either from using every tool in the book to take home the lion’s share of the spoils come the end of the week.

