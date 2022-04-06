Jurgen Klopp on possible Fabinho concussion concerns and whether it could rule him out ahead of the Manchester City game

Fabinho had plenty of Liverpool fans worried as he was floored following a clash of heads with Nicolas Otamendi.

Both players received lengthy treatment and it was a concern that they had received concussion from the incident, an injury that would mean our No.3 would miss the Manchester City game due to the current protocol for head injuries.

Speaking with the media following the game, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the Brazilian: “There’s a little cut. He’s fine, that’s how it looks.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s important to make changes for the team” – Sadio Mane’s response to asking if his substitution was pre-meditated

“He had a cut on the back of his head and obviously there is no hair that could hold the blood back.

“That’s why they needed a bit of time, but he should be completely fine”.

This will be great news for the boss, the player and our fans – we all know how important the 28-year-old is to our team.

There aren’t many bigger games than Manchester City away and especially as we are just one point behind them in the Premier League, so our midfield general will be needed.

Fingers crossed no other complications come from the cut and we can see him perform at the Etihad Stadium.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!