Liverpool could be handed clear message on Mbappe future in surprise contract u-turn – Sky Sports

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to extend his terms with Ligue 1 leaders PSG following extended talks.

This comes courtesy of Sky Sports (via Caught Offside), with recent reports having largely linked Spanish giants Real Madrid with the Frenchman’s signature.

The World Cup-winner’s contract currently remains set to expire in the summer, with Los Blancos previously understood to be one of the leading parties in the race for the 23-year-old.

Despite the striker potentially being available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign (a bargain by any measure), it’s thought that we’d have hardly been in the running for the player in light of his significant wage demands.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have made our intentions more clear on the matter when previously noting that Liverpool would be better suited to developing their own Mbappe rather than acquiring the No.7.

Whether that argument still stands should PSG fail in their attempts to sign their star man on a new contract remains to be seen.

However, judging by the reluctance of our ownership to dig deep into their pockets to fund Mo Salah’s continued journey with the club, there’s more than enough evidence on offer to suggest that we won’t be seeing the attacker at Anfield any time soon.

