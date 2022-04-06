Liverpool could be handed clear message on Mbappe future in surprise contract u-turn – Sky Sports

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to extend his terms with Ligue 1 leaders PSG following extended talks.
This comes courtesy of Sky Sports (via Caught Offside), with recent reports having largely linked Spanish giants Real Madrid with the Frenchman’s signature.
The World Cup-winner’s contract currently remains set to expire in the summer, with Los Blancos previously understood to be one of the leading parties in the race for the 23-year-old.
Despite the striker potentially being available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign (a bargain by any measure), it’s thought that we’d have hardly been in the running for the player in light of his significant wage demands.
Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have made our intentions more clear on the matter when previously noting that Liverpool would be better suited to developing their own Mbappe rather than acquiring the No.7.
Whether that argument still stands should PSG fail in their attempts to sign their star man on a new contract remains to be seen.
However, judging by the reluctance of our ownership to dig deep into their pockets to fund Mo Salah’s continued journey with the club, there’s more than enough evidence on offer to suggest that we won’t be seeing the attacker at Anfield any time soon.
I understand what the media are saying but FSG have to look at this differently. If we were buying Mbappe he would be over £220m easily, but he’s free contract means that only his wage has to be taken into consideration so if they paid him £425k a week on a 3 year contract that equates to just under £67m. What top striker are they going to get on a 3 year deal for £67m? None.
So in light of the fact it would mess up their wage structure but he’s 23 years old and will guarantee 20/30 goals a season and would take Salah’s place which means selling Salah for a minimum of £70m would cover Mbappes 3 year contracted wage. In my mind is a no brainer if FSG want to build a youthful team
Stop torturing yourself Lee!